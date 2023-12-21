Why are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrating New Year separately? Exploring singer’s latest comment as she reveals reason

The Voice co-judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton started dating back in 2015. The couple officially tied the knot in 2021 in a private and beautiful ceremony and has been going strong since then. But recently in an interview, Stefani revealed that she will not be spending the New Year’s Day with her husband.

Why will the two welcome the 2024 New Year separately?

It came as a big surprise when Gwen, while talking to Access Hollywood before the start of an episode of The Voice, revealed that she will not spend the New Year with her husband. She also revealed the reason behind their decision as both of them will be busy working on that day.

The What You Waiting For singer said that previously, her plan was to attend Shelton’s performance at the New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash and celebrate with him afterwards. But then she got a call from Las Vegas to perform. And the singer decided to do a performance of her own just like her husband. “If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.” the singer said jokingly in the interview. So as it turns out, the two of them will be working at different locations and not be able to welcome the new year together.

The couple’s New Year’s resolution and more

One of the power couples of the industry Gwen Stefani and her country singer husband Blake Shelton have been in a loving relationship for a long time. Stefani’s three children from her previous marriage were all present in her wedding to Blake, who played a song he wrote for her at the altar. Things could not get more romantic between the two.

The two of them are also having a lot of fun at the set of The Voice and are excited about the finale of this season of the show. While talking to Access Hollywood, Stefani said that her New Year’s resolution this time around was to “put out a record”. She said she also wanted to take better care of her health and wellness and keep loving her family.

Blake Shelton on the other hand, revealed to Entertainment Tonight that his goal for 2024 was to either cut back on his drinking or quit it altogether. Hopefully even though they won’t be spending this new year’s day together, the couple will celebrate a healthy and happy 2024 with each other.

