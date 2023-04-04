Why are Heidi Klum and America’s Got Talent co-judges facing backlash over ‘offensive’ April Fools’ Day prank?

Heidi Klum and her co-judges from America’s Got Talent are facing massive backlash from netizens over their April Fools’ Day prank.

Heidi, 47, participated in what she thought would be a harmless prank. However, it looks like the joke did not quite land with her fans and followers who have taken it upon themselves to call her out. Scroll below to find out what happened.

Heidi Klum’s April Fools’ Day prank with America’s Got Talent co-stars

On April 1st, Heidi, in an attempt to fool her followers, pretended that she is pregnant. Her AGT co-stars Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara played along with her as well.

While Heidi wore an all-black outfit with a pair of slippers. On the other hand, Sofia Vergara, who pretended to kiss the baby bump was seen donning a black robe.

The post was captioned, "Congratulations. @heidiklum Co-workers @sofiavergara and I are the first know. #agt." Sofia reportedly reposted the picture on her social media space and captioned it ‘I am going to be an aunt.”

As per The Mirror, Howie also showed off his tummy as Heidi pretended to kiss it. However, she no longer had her baby bump which confirmed that she was not pregnant. She wrote, “From me to you: Congratulations,” followed by an April’s Fool sticker.

Fans react to Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara’s prank

The outdated prank did not go down well with fans and netizens. One fan wrote, "Excuse me, its 2023… This isn't funny for sooo many human beings…." Another said, "NOT FUNNY - goodbye!"

Yet another follower explained why they thought the joke was in poor taste. “I love Heidi and if she is really pregnant, then I'm so happy for her and Tom!!!! If that's just an April joke then you should stop, cause so many women like me couldn't get pregnant and such jokes are like a hit in the face!!!"

