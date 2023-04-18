Why are Hollywood writers voting in support of a strike authorization and what is it about?

Writers in Hollywood have reportedly voted in favor of giving union negotiators the authority to call a strike. This means that they have now moved a step closer to shutdown production causing a roadblock for studios, and ultimately influencing what viewers see on the small screen. Read on to know more about this.

What is the Writers Guild of America (WGA) demanding?

According to The Print, The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said on Monday that 97.85% of members who voted, were in favour of letting negotiators order a halt at work if they do not have a new contract by May 1. It should be noted that out of the 11, 500 members of the group, nearly 80% voted.

On the other hand, the WGA penned down a note to members stating that the group expressed “collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers.”

According to Hollywood writers, they suffered the most when there was a boom in streaming television because of shorter seasons in shows and smaller residuals. Due to this, they sought an increase in pay to companies like Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co, and several other studios.

Why are Hollywood writers supporting the strike authorization?

According to writer Amy Aniobi, she supported the strike authorization because many low-level, and mid-level writers could not support themselves with the pay they received, especially in big cities like New York and Los Angeles. This means that they needed to work on a second job to support themselves.

“What I’d like to get to achieve is to return the act of writing to a career and not a gig for most writers,” Aniobi said.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), that represents Comcast Corp, Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix, Disney and others, released a statement and clarified that their goal was “to reach a fair and reasonable agreement.”

“An agreement is only possible if the Guild is committed to turning its focus to serious bargaining by engaging in full discussions of the issues with the companies and searching for reasonable compromises,” the statement read.

