Why are Italians calling for Kanye West and Bianca Censori's arrest amid their vacation? DEETS Inside

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori have been on a European escapade since earlier this month. The controversial couple, have been spotted wearing peculiar clothing, all over Italy. Various paparazzi photos show the two walking barefoot on the road or wearing too sheer clothing for Censori and too overdressed with a lot of layers for Kanye West. The netizens took to social media to share their reactions with the public. Here's what they said.

Italians call for the couple to be kicked out of Italy

Kanye West and Bianca Censori seem to be drawing criticism from a portion of Italy's residents due to what they perceive to be overly revealing clothing. Some people even went as far as to call for the architect's arrest or kicking her out of the country. The pair had been enjoying their time in Italy for the past month, with Bianca turning heads during their outings. In several photographs, she was seen without a bra, and donning form-fitted bodysuits with left her intimate parts exposed. According to The Daily Mail, there was an incident where the 28-year-old had to use a black bag to conceal her nipples, securing it across her chest. Many citizens have taken to social media to voice their discontent over Censori's choice of clothing.

ALSO READ: Is Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori related to Australian mafia? Here's everything to know about her 'gangster' family

Advertisement

Italians take to social media to voice their opinions

Many netizens took to social media to criticize Bianca's dressing sense. A user suggested a law that will enable the police to arrest whoever doesn't comply with the indecency rule, saying, "How about police in every country arrest anyone who is nude? It's called indecency...Tired of being forced to see nude women and should be illegal for children to see this." Another wondered if the couple can kicked out of the European country for their attire, they commented, "I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don't need this pair polluting it." Another deemed the clothing choices of the architect to be completely disrespectful, "Completely disrespectful to a conservative catholic culture; the Italians should have kicked them out."

Meanwhile, the couple has found themselves in controversies before, as another shocking revelation shook the internet recently, as it was reported that allegedly Bianca is part of a gangster family.

ALSO READ: ‘I believe he’s doing great’: When rapper Ice Cube opened up about Kanye West’s new life with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori