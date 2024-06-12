Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have quietly put their $61 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they have shared since June 2023, up for sale, according to reports by PEOPLE. The source also claims neither of them has been happy with the property. The couple's mansion was listed, as TMZ first reported on June 8.

The source said that Lopez feels the house is way too big for her, and Ben has never liked it because it's too far away from his kids. The Wall Street Journal reports that the couple purchased the $61 million mansion back in the spring of 2023 after getting married in July 2022.

The house is situated on five acres and is 38,000 square feet in size. According to an outlet article from May 2023, the estate boasts 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, and a pool, plus a sports complex with basketball and pickleball facilities, a gym, and a boxing ring.

According to sources who spoke with PEOPLE in May, Affleck has been filming The Accountant 2 while living in a rental house a few miles away from the Beverly Hills estate. Lopez, on the other hand, has been residing in their marital home while there have been speculations circulating about the couple's marital status.

The Atlas actor and Affleck were last spotted together on Sunday, June 2, when they went to Samuel, Affleck's 12-year-old son,'s basketball game in Santa Monica, California. Lopez wore both her engagement and wedding rings when she was photographed at Giorgio Baldi on June 8. The announcement that Lopez is offering their house comes more than a week after Lopez made her This Is Me... Live tour cancellation announcement on Friday, May 31.

