Why are Kate Middleton-Prince William advised to keep George away from Harry's 'negative influence'? Find out

The tension and cold war brewing between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton is no secret. Ever since Harry and Meghan took a step back from their royal duties and decided to move to the US, things have only gotten worse between them and the royals. A royal expert has now advised Kate and William to keep Prince George away from Harry's "negative" influence. Here's what the biographer and journalist has to say.

Why are Kate and William warned to keep George away from Harry's 'negative influence'?

Royal expert Angela Levin told OK! that Prince George, who is the firstborn of William and Kate and second in line to the throne, should remain far away from his uncle Harry. In his explosive memoir Spare, Harry explained how he felt like a spare to William and how he worries, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will feel the same way regarding their elder brother George after the royal responsibilities start being delegated prominently.

"Out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare. And that hurts me, that worries me," he wrote in the tell-all memoir where he divulged what it was like growing up as a royal and how he was treated. Levin explained, "George doesn't have a dysfunctional family, unlike William and Harry growing up, so he should fare better. Kate and William are there to help him. But he needs to be kept away from Harry's negative influence."

The expert disagrees with Harry's thoughts and feels the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are well aware of the pressure of being in the royal family which is why they are properly training George to take on the responsibility and not balk under it. Royal author Tom Bower has similar thoughts on the situation and feels the issues between George's father and uncle will not affect him as much as he grows up far away from the drama between the brothers.

"Kate was the peacemaker between the brothers at the late Duke of Edinburgh's funeral [in 2021], but after the release of Harry's book and the Sussexes' documentary, that's all over. I really don't think Kate wants to see Harry again. Of course, Prince George will be oblivious to all this – Harry will simply be forever marginalized in his memory," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's step back from their royal duties back in 2020 sparked a lot of debate. Their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir exposed their experience as a part of the family which led to further cracks between the couple and the royals. Harry's memoir exposed a lot more secrets and acted as the final nail in the coffin. Reports claim the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family won't ever be what it was.

