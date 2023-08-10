Why are Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom going to trial over a USD 15 million dollar mansion? EXPLAINED

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been embroiled in a three-year legal squabble after the veteran who sold them the Santa Barbara property claimed there was a disagreement in their contract. Carl Westcott, an 83-year-old veteran, agreed to sell his opulent property to Perry and Bloom for $15 million in July 2020. However, three years after closing the purchase, he filed a case alleging that he sold it while he was under the influence of heavy medication.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get stuck in a court trial

According to Radar Online, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are set to go to trial with an 83-year-old veteran who claims he sold the couple his $15 million Santa Barbara home while he was in "unsound mind."

Following a three-year legal fight stemming from the July 2020 sale, the case will shortly be heard in court. Carl Westcott was released from the hospital a few days before signing the contract after a six-hour back operation. Westcott claimed that after the effects of the painkillers had worn off, he realized it was not what he wanted and canceled the contract. As per the report, the plaintiff has Huntington's Disease. However, their agents threatened to sue him if he did not sell his land.

Westcott's summary of action in court requested that the contract be declared void or voidable because he lacked the mental capacity to understand its nature and probable consequences. He also revealed he had never listed the property for sale or spoken to a broker about listing his eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion.

According to the lawsuit first reported by the Daily Mail, Westcott was discharged from the hospital with at least two opioid pills that he had to continue taking for his back pain, which he took as prescribed multiple times per day. As per the report, the combination of Westcott's age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered him in an unstable state of mind.

The report mentioned that they were unable to settle the dispute on their own and will appear in court later this month. Westcott will be unable to attend due to his sickness, which has rendered him intellectually disabled and bedridden.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were on Summer vacation recently

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom took a break and jetted off on a trip recently. Bloom just shared a few photos from his vacation with Perry with the caption "Recharge."

The photos featured the pair spending time at the beach, going to a carnival, and simply resting at the resort where they were staying. Bloom and Perry were also photographed in Saint-Tropez, France. They also went to Wimbledon in London.

Orlando and Katy had reset their lives in a variety of ways, in addition to making the most of their time together. In February, the long-term couple agreed to a three-month sober commitment.

Meanwhile, Perry and Orlando first met in 2016 while arguing over a burger, and the couple is now blissfully engaged and parents to a girl.

