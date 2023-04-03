Why are Love is blind contestants Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier being called mean girls?

Love Is blind season 4 contestants Irinia and Micah are giving Regina George a run for her money. The internet has labeled Irina and Micah as the mean girls of the Netflix show Love Is Blind after seeing their antics.

Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier are called out

Viewers of the reality show Love is Blind are calling out Irina and Micah’s toxicity and calling them plastics as a reference from the Mean Girls movie. Irina and Micah were quick to become friends in the pods stage of the show. In this stage, the female contestants stayed together and dated the male contestants without looking at them. The intention behind this is that they form a deeper connection.

Watch the trailer of Love Is Blind season 4:

Both Micah and Irina were caught laughing at the men they were dating and the other female contestants. Fans first noticed Micah and Irina’s toxicity when Paul Peden broke up with Amber Wilder and chose to pursue Micah instead. After this happened, Amber was confiding in Chelsea Griffin while crying, and Irina and Micah sat in the kitchen laughing instead. Right after this incident, Irina confessed to Micah and Chelsea, "I want to be nicer. I'm not nice at all,"

Micah pissed viewers off when she sabotaged the effort Bliss Poureetezadi took to surprise Zack Goytowski on his birthday. Both the women were dating Zack at that point, Micah had forgotten about Zach’s birthday, and instead of putting in any genuine effort, Micah saw Bliss baking cupcakes and asked if she could borrow one of the candles.

Fall out between Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier

In the sixth episode of Love is Blind, we see Irina confront Micah about flirting with her fiance in Mexico. Fans of the show have been calling Micah and Irina’s behavior extremely toxic, and a viral thread on Twitter has fans trolling both girls.

Here’s how Twitter reacts to the Love is Blind drama

Seems like the viewers are not too pleased by Micah and Irina’s “nasty personalities.” Fans are expressing their displeasure over Micah and Irina being chosen by the men in this Twitter thread.

