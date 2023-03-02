Why are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being asked to ‘vacate’ their U.K. home, Frogmore Cottage?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being asked to vacate their U.K. Home, Frogmore Cottage, confirmed PEOPLE.

As per the report, a spokesperson for the royal couple’s Archewell Foundation informed the media portal that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have indeed been asked to leave their U.K. home.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate their U.K. home?

This statement comes after The Sun reported King Charles III wants to move his brother Prince Andrew to the Windsor residence. For the uninitiated, the late Queen Elizabeth’s second son Prince Andrew had stepped down from his public duties after his name was associated with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. At present, he stays at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.

In 2019 Prince Harry, 28, and Meghan Markle, 41 moved to Frogmore Cottage just ahead of the birth of their son Archie Harrison. Prior to that, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex used to stay at Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Harry and Meghan relocated to the latter’s home state of California in 2020, after they stepped down as working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ties with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ties with the royal family have not been the nest in the last few years. In January, Harry published his bombshell memoir titled Spare, that created international headlines in no time. The 38-year-old went into unexpected detail, revealing some of the most shocking things about his experiences with the royal family. For instance, Prince Harry talked about the physical brawl with his brother Prince William, and claim that the latter pushed him. He also mentioned that his father King Charles III would jokingly call him the ‘Spare’, while William was the ‘heir’ to the royal crown. Later on, Prince Harry expressed that he hopes to reconcile with his father and brother.

