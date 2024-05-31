Why Are Michael Jackson's Mother And Children Receiving No Funds From His Trust? IRS Dispute Explained

Michael Jackson's family members will not receive funds from the late legendary singer's trust. According to the latest reports, until Jackson's estate and the IRS settle their ongoing disagreement, his trust will not provide financial distributions to his beneficiaries, which include his mother, Katherine, and his three children, Paris, Prince, and Bigi. Read to know further details!

Michael Jackson's family is currently facing issues. According to People magazine, Jackson's mother, Katherine, and his three children, Paris, Prince, and Bigi, who are the beneficiaries, will not receive financial distribution from his trust.

The outlet noted that until his estate and IRS settled their reported long dispute, the late legendary singer's family would not receive any money.

In a document dated May 28 obtained by the outlet related to the late pop icon’s ongoing estate case, the executors of his will determined that until the legal disputes remain unresolved, his beneficiaries will not get any distributions.

Why are Michael Jackson's mother and children blocked from receiving money from his trust?

As per the documents, the outlet noted that this ongoing legal conflict started when the IRS examined the federal estate tax return of the estate and "issued a note of deficiency" alleging that the estate "undervalued its assets" and owed "an additional $700 million in taxes and penalties.”

In 2021, the estate challenged those evaluations and emerged victorious in 2021 following a trial in the tax court. Afterward, the estate filed a motion for reconsideration regarding the court's value of Mijac's (Michael Jackson's music catalog owned by Sony Music), which remains pending.

However, once the estate's value for tax purposes is determined, the estate and the IRS must agree on the deduction's value for the final decision to be reached, the outlet reported.

In addition, the outlet further noted that, during the ongoing battle, lawyers asked for part of the singer's estate to go to his family trust. However, the request was refused as executors claimed they did not "possibly determine what amount could be safely distributed at this time."

Renowned musician Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy.