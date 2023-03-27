Why are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's Rainbowland song banned?

Dolly Parton is undoubtedly one of the biggest country music legends of all time. Her moving voice exudes warmth and optimism that makes people feel good about themselves. However, one American school board has banned a Dolly and Miley Cyrus duet from its spring concert setlist citing that the lyrics are “too controversial”.

First-graders were told not to sing ‘Rainbowland’

Wisconsin is all set for its spring-summer concert. Every year, the students of first grade learn a few songs which they then perform in front of their parents. This year, the organizers have decided to include a Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus duet in the setlist. But the dream of first graders to sing their favorite song got shattered when the song had been pulled from the concert by the school board.

A Wisconsin school teacher slammed the Waukesha County Board on Twitter for banning several rainbow-themed songs from the concert. She called out the board for its decision to ban the songs ‘Rainbowland’ by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton and ‘Rainbow Connection’ from the Muppet movie classic. In her Tweet, she wrote that her first graders were very happy to sing ‘Rainbowland’ for their spring concert but it has been refused by the administration. She added, “When will it end?”. As soon as she shared the tweet, it was flooded with comments from Twitterati expressing their concern.

Fans' reaction to ban on Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's song

Social media users reacted by arguing that "Rainbowland'' should be included in the program precisely because of the administrators' actions. One user commented, “it means that wouldn’t it be nice to live in a world where negativity doesn’t exist, a place where you can reach our full potential & be true to yourself. which part was controversial.”

Another user commented, "How surprising. Finding happiness and being free to be who you are is considered "controversial.” A third person commented, “oh thats dark”

