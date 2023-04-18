Why are Netflix fans scared to watch I See You? Plot details about the 2019 horror movie

I See You is streaming on Netflix. The 2019 horror and thriller movie is about a small-town detective who is in search of a missing boy. The search leads him to discover a ‘malicious presence’ in his own home. Directed by Adam Randall, the film stars Helen Hunt, Jon Tenney, Judah Lewis, and Owen Teague in key roles. Although the gist of the film is seemingly simple, fans are absolutely scared of the plot of the horror drama. Read on to know more.

Fans react to I See You movie

Fans seem to have gotten the chills with I See You and their reactions are proof of the same. One fan wrote, “Just saw I See You movie, & now i won’t sleep all night. Holy ***, I didn’t see that coming.”

Another one added, “I’m gonna have to see that one again. Telling my friends so i can creep them the f*** out. The ending...”

A third fan wrote, “Why TF am I watching #IseeYounetflix this late at night.”

Another user tweeted, “I’m not gonna be able to sleep.”

But what is so scary about I See You after all? Find out below.

I See You Plot

Detective Greg Harper (Jon Tenney) and his wife Dr. Jackie Harper (Helen Hunt) are going through a rough patch in their marriage after the latter cheats on her husband. Amid this, Greg is given the responsibility to solve the case of a 12-year-old missing boy. As he tries to balance the pressures in his personal and professional lives, strange things start to happen in the Harper household. For instance, one of their mugs ends up on the roof, the silverware vanishes, pictures on the wall go missing, their hamster escapes, the record player starts randomly starts playing, Connor gets a mysterious message on his computer about “phrogging” and Jackie’s lover Todd (Sam Trammell) is found dead in the basement.

For the unversed, phrogging refers to secretly living in people’s houses – one after the other. It turns out that the Harpers have two phroggers living in their house – Mindy (Libe Barer) and Alec (Owen Teague). Alec was the one doing all the above-mentioned mysterious things except for killing Todd. It turns out that it was Greg who killed Todd and Mindy witnesses this. Later on, Mindy also discovers that it was Greg who is the kidnapper of the boys all along. When Mindy attempts to call 911, Greg shoots her. He tries to stage the scene to escape any blame but when Alec sees her dead body, he ends up in a tussle with Greg and shoots him.

It is later revealed that Alec was one of the boys Greg kidnapped 15 years back, who managed to survive. It is revealed that Alec was in the Harpers household with the sole motive of taking revenge on Greg.

