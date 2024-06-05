Why Are Netflix Subscribers Outraging Over New Change? Here's What Happened

Netflix subscribers are threatening to cancel their membership plans in protest over a recent switch in Netflix's basic package, which they consider ‘unintelligent.’ Netflix sent a mass email to its customers saying it will discontinue its UK and Canadian basic ad-free subscription later this year.

Subscribers who remain on the basic plan will be automatically moved up to the firm’s lowest level, attracting ads from TV shows and movies.

What is new and why?

In July 2023, Netflix declared that it would no longer offer its £7.99 per month ad-free basic plan to subscribers, instead introducing a pricing catalog that lets viewers get out of commercials. While some people were prepared to pay slightly more for television without advertising during their viewing experience, things won’t be like this forever.

How much does it cost?

Currently, an advert-free basic subscription costs £7.99 p/m in the UK, while under the new system, one can now save even more – only £4.99 per month for the cheapest service.

To cushion this blow, however, Netflix revealed that it would upgrade 720p video quality enjoyed by basic viewers at no extra charge so that every single streamer’s TV series or film will become a great deal slicker—if classier adverts are also being forced upon them as part of their viewing experience.

When do they take effect?

Reuters estimates that the streaming giant has earned $1bn (£797m) from advertising revenue this year, up 50% from 2023, according to Reuters today. On June 4, all basic users will be migrated from the present system into the new £4.99 platform in both nations.

The email also advises consumers they can upgrade to a standard subscription for £10.95 p/m, allowing multi-device connections simultaneously as at least four screens may play ads using the premium plan priced at £17.99 pm for fans who wish to view these ads in ultra-high definition on up to four screens at a time.

