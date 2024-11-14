Why Are Netizens Calling Whoopi Goldberg 'Tone-Deaf' After Her Latest Remark? Controversy Explained

Netizens are calling out Whoopi Goldberg for her hypocrisy! The View host recently delivered a statement comparing herself to the working-class/middle-class people of America who are struggling to meet ends amid the rising inflation. “I appreciate that people are having a hard time. Me too. I work for a living,” said said in the show on November 12, following Donald Trump’s presidential election win.

“If I had all the money in the world, I would not be here, OK? So, I’m a working person,” she added. She further spoke about her family’s struggles, elaborating on how her kids manage their households in the current economic climate. “My kid has to feed her family. My great-granddaughter has to be fed by her family. I know it’s hard out there,” Goldberg said.

But netizens were quick to slam the EGOT winner, calling her statement “tone deaf” and out of touch. “Whoopi Goldberg claims she’s a ‘working class American’ and that her family currently knows the struggles of affording groceries…She has a net worth of $45 MILLION,” a user wrote on X (formally Twitter).

“She’s got to be one of the most tone-deaf celebrities I’ve ever seen. I truly don’t know how anyone genuinely watches this lady except to mock her,” another person remarked. While a user quipped that if Goldberg is working class then the rest would be starving class.

Another claimed that “overpaid actors” such as her are out of touch with reality hence making irrational statements. “When is the last time she went into a grocery store lol,” another wrote. This statement of the actress comes after her dig at grocers.

On Thursday, November 7, Goldberg discussed the subject of food inflation and made a demeaning comment about grocery store owners. “Your pocketbook is bad, not because the Bidens did anything. Not because the economy is bad. Your grocery bills are what they are because the folks that own the groceries are pigs,” she said at the time.

The netizens similarly took to social media to slam the Sister Act actress for targeting and degrading a community. “She’s slandering all grocery shop owners. She’s despicable,” a user claimed on X.