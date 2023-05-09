Why are netizens divided about Taylor Swift’s fans’ tribute to her late grandmother during Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift’s fans decided to surprise her during Eras Tour in Nashville on Friday, May 5. A section of the crowd pulled out Taylor’s late grandmother Marjorie’s pictures and showed them to her from the audience, as she performed the song named after her from her Evermore album. Taylor was visibly surprised by the gesture.

The 33-year-old singer said that the gesture was ‘so beautiful’ before revealing that her grandmother, who passed away when she was 13, was a singer too. According to Billboard, Taylor asked fans, “What are you trying to do to me.” The Anti-hero hitmaker added that her mom was probably “just like bawling” after the photos were pulled out.

While Taylor Swift seemed touched by the gesture, it has sparked a controversy online, with fans questioning if the gesture was in good spirit and taste at all.

Netizens criticize Taylor Swift’s fans’ tribute to her grandmother

Netizens were quick to point out that showing Taylor’s grandmother’s pictures to the singer might have been emotionally triggering for the singer. “Everyone saying 'taylor clearly liked it’ abt this…yall do realize that if taylor had reacted negatively at all, she’d be crucified for it?? like this put her in a weird position being in front of tens of thousands of people watching her,” one fan wrote on the microblogging site.

“Given that this Marjorie is a now deceased family member of Taylor Swift, this is actually one of the most abhorrent things i’ve ever seen a fan do, i don’t even care if she appreciated it, how the f-ck does this go through your mind,” another user tweeted.

Yet another Twitter user said that they would “have a mental breakdown and throw my microphone at someone’s face”

Another Twitter user was of the opinion that Taylor’s fans were trying to make a contest out of who can make her cry. “The ones who participated in #projectmarjorie were a different type of weird. You could’ve held up photos of your loved one who passed on as ‘your’ Marjorie. Not photos of a stranger. Taylor Swift doesn’t know y’all. it’s like a contest of who can make her cry.. Just stop. Ew.”

