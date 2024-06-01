Why Are No Major Studios Bidding For The Apprentice After Its Successful Premiere at Cannes? Find Out

The Apprentice starring Sebastian Stan was a huge success at the 77th Cannes Festival. The 2024 film tells the story of a young Donald Trump and how he built his multibillion real estate empire. The movie is based in the 1970s and 80s.

The movie's Cannes debut was followed by a legal letter from Trump’s team to the filmmakers. Even after the buzz that the movie created at Cannes, no major studio has called dibs on it. Here’s why studios are hesitating from acquiring the distributing rights to The Apprentice.

Major Studios not bidding on The Apprentice

The Apprentice earned an 8-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie has no U.S. distributor even after being liked by critics and viewers alike. Reportedly no major studios are bidding on the film despite its outstanding debut at the Cannes.

Reports reveal that there are several potential buyers interested in acquiring the distributing rights for the movie. The interest from various studios in buying the rights continues as more and more offers are being proposed.

Variety reported that major studios like Disney-owned Searchlight, Sony Pictures Classics, and Focus, which is owned by Universal have not yet made a move to acquire the rights. The outlet speculates that the reason behind the studios’ cautious moves could be Donald Trump himself. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The recent polls for the Presidential elections have been leaning toward the Republicans. Getting the rights for the film could also be problematic given the legal letter from Trump's team. The filmmakers received a cease and desist letter from the politician's legal team right after it's Canne's debut. Trump’s campaign communications director Steven Cheung spoke about the film and called it out for being “pure malicious defamation.”

Advertisement

Variety reported that the letter appeared to caution the creators against releasing the movie in the U.S. The studios may be hesitant due to their desire to avoid upsetting the politician.

About The Apprentice

The Apprentice portrays the story of a young Donald Trump. The movie is directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman. IMDb describes the synopsis of the movie as, “The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real estate business in 1970s and 80s New York with the helping hand of infamous lawyer Roy Cohn.”

The 2024 film is led by Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong. The movie boasts a star-studded cast including Maria Bakalova, Martin Donovan, Charlie Carrick, and Catherine McNally.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump's Team Sends Cease and Desist Letter To Block The Apprentice Release; All We Know About Legal Action