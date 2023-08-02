Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle getting snubbed by Hollywood A-listers? Find out

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her husband, Prince Harry, are reportedly getting snubbed from a number of prominent Hollywood figures. According to Royal reporter Kara Kennedy, the Beckhams are not the only prominent figures who are distancing themselves from the couple, as other prominent figures are also focusing their attention on the future of the British royal family, led by Prince William and Princess Kate.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle facing ‘public pushback’ from Hollywood elites?

David Beckham was said to be really angry when Meghan told him that his wife Victoria was the one who leaked the news. He and Victoria had a good relationship and were even seen at Meghan and Harry's wedding last year. But it looks like a lot of people aren't just sticking with the Beckhams, a lot of big names are also saying no to the Sussexes too.

According to GB news, Kara Kennedy, a Royal reporter, said, "A lot of people have been pretty vocal in their disapproval of the Sussexs". She added, "The things they said on Oprah a few months ago don't really fit with what they said before, like when they rowed back on the racism claims. A lot of people thought we need to step back from them."

Kara said that after they left the royal family in 2020, a lot of people stopped caring about their status. “It's only natural that after three years, people have lost interest,” she said. People are starting to form their own opinions, and it's better to be on the side of the future king than a couple that's known for leaking to the press, complaining, and trying to bring down the monarchy.

Meghan Markle's surprise political victory left Prince Harry conflicted

Meghan Markle's political aspirations have been given a boost by President Joe Biden's sister, Valerie Biden Owens. An admirer of Meghan's, Valerie Biden Owens has endorsed Meghan's White House run, leaving Prince Harry in a conflicted situation, according to The International news.

Meghan has had some tough times lately, like when the president didn't let her and Harry on Air Force One for a ride home after the Queen's funeral. Now that she and Harry have taken a break from their roles as royals, she's reportedly looking to jump into politics. But it looks like Harry isn't too keen on her political aspirations. Emily Carver from GB News said it's a tricky situation, since they have very different goals. Meghan wants to be the head of the world, but Harry is too busy with his court cases, so it's a bit weird.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry are reportedly going through a difficult time in their relationship. A source previously told ET that the couple are on the brink of divorce.

