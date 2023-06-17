Why are Prince William and Kate Middleton eyeing Royal Lodge occupied by Prince Andrew? Here's what we know

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking to upgrade to a bigger home, and there is only one obstacle in their way. The property that the Prince and Princess of Wales are eyeing is reportedly occupied by King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. According to a recent report, even though the royals want Andrew out of the estate, he shows no signs of leaving before his lease is up.

Prince William and Kate Middleton to move into the Royal Lodge

Prince William and Kate Middleton aren’t satisfied with their decision to stay at the Adelaide Cottage with their three children. The estate that had five bedrooms was “too small” for their family. The Royal Lodge, which Prince Andrew and his wife currently occupy, Sarah Ferguson, has 30 bedrooms. The Prince and Princess of Wales seem to be eyeing the same property Prince Andrew inhabits at the moment.

A source told OK! that the Palace wants Andrew out of the estate. They revealed, "The Palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers.” The source added, "The Prince and Princess of Wales desperately want a larger property for their family in the Windsor area, and discussions were originally focused on putting them in there.” The source also mentioned that Andrew is “adamant” and he will “see out the end of his lease.”

Another source shared that the Adelaide cottage is too small for William and Kate’s family. They explained, "William and Kate love the cottage but it’s just too small for them. There are four bedrooms which just about fit them all in, but there are other things that need to be considered. Staff and other elements need to be factored in."

Prince Andrew refuses to leave the Royal Lodge

Andrew is getting some work done on the estate; he reportedly paid for the roof repairs out of his own pocket. The Prince shares the estate with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Andrew received an annual allowance of £249,000 from his brother King Charles. Reports suggest that the Prince thinks he will not be able to maintain the property if his brother cuts his allowance off. “Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer, which will take several months to complete, and he has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave,” a source told Daily Beast.

When speculation about William and Kate’s move emerged, a spokesperson of Kensington Palace revealed that the Waleses are not planning to move anytime soon.

