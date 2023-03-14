Why are Rihanna’s fans bashing Jimmy Kimmel over his 2023 Oscars monologue?

Rihanna’s fans are not quite happy with Jimmy Kimmel. Well, at least some of them are not.

Kimmel, who was hosting the 2023 Oscars yesterday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, mentioned Rihanna in his monologue. However, the pop titan’s fans were not happy with the way Jimmy pronounced her name.

Did Jimmy Kimmel pronounce Rihanna’s name wrong?

During his Oscar monologue, Jimmy Kimmel kept on pronouncing Rihanna’s name as Rih-Ann-uh. However, the 35-year-old singer’s fans believe that this is not how her name is supposed to be pronounced. They took to Twitter to express their concern. One fan wrote, “I will be haunted by Jimmy Kimmel’s pronunciation of ‘Rihanna.’” Another said, “Why is Jimmy Kimmel pronouncing Rihanna like he’s from Canada?” A third fan’s tweet read, “Why does Jimmy Kimmel say Rihanna like that? Or have I been saying it wrong for like a decade?”

However, it seems like Jimmy was actually using the correct pronunciation for the Rude Boy singer’s name. “Jimmy Kimmel pronounces Rihanna like he’s from Nigeria. That might actually even be the correct way to say it,” one Twitter user said.

A second fan also noted, “Shoutout to Jimmy Kimmel for being like the first person to pronounce Rihanna’s name correctly.”

“Listen to Jimmy Kimmel pronouncing Rihanna’s name *correctly,*” another user’s tweet read.

As per the New York Post, in 2010, Rihanna also clarified that her name is pronounced ‘Rih-Ann-uh’.

Rihanna’s very first Oscar nomination

Rihanna performed her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the Oscars yesterday. She received her very first Oscar nomination for the song in the Best Original Song category. However, the Fenty Beauty founder lost the honour to Naatu Naatu from the movie RRR. Nevertheless, the Super Bowl performer delivered a heartfelt performance of the song which was a tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman who starred in Black Panther before he passed away from cancer in August 2020.

