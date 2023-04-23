Why are Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko filing for a divorce after 11 years of marriage? Former reveals

Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko are currently making headlines after Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed divorce documents against her husband in Los Angeles. As per the reports, the official documents stated that the couple had been separated for months, since January. Shannen’s rep told a tabloid that “Divorce is the last thing Shannen wanted. Unfortunately, she felt she was left with no other option. You can contact Kurt’s agent, Collier Grimm at PICTUREKID as she is intimately involved.” The couple tied the knot in 2011 and the couple grew more closer when Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Why are Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko getting divorced?

Talking about her relation with Kurt, Shannen was quoted saying, “Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now. It’s not that our marriage wasn’t good before. But we were definitely going through some growing pains. We would lock horns on things, and instead of resolving it, we wouldn’t speak for a couple of days.” Furthermore, she opened up about their arguments and said, “The last time we had a big argument was pre-cancer. Kurt and I look at each other with such profound respect now. He was my rock in every way possible, and he made sure I knew how much he loved and valued me.”

Relationship history of Shannen Doherty

Shannen’s first marriage was to fellow actor Ashley Hamilton, son of George Hamilton. They tied the knot on October 11, 1993, and filed for divorce months later in April of 1994. In 2003, she got married to an online gambling site owner and poker player Rick Salomon. However, their marriage lasted for less than a year. Later Shannen once again found love in Kurt Iswarienko and tied the knot in Malibu in 2011. However, their marriage lasted for 11 years but they didn’t start a family.

