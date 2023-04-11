Why are the Kardashian-Jenners facing backlash over their Easter pictures?

Kardashians and Jenners have been slammed for their insanely lavish Easter celebration, which included huge chocolate Easter bunnies and gift baskets with expensive items. Over the years, the Kardashian clan has been criticized for their over-the-top Easter celebrations, and this time, it’s no different.

The beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner, shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram and captioned it as "the sweetest easter weekend." In one picture, Kylie’s two children, Stormi and Air, could be seen receiving huge gift baskets. The baskets contained designer goods, chocolates, and toys and were tied off with a pink or blue ribbon. In another photo, Kylie uploaded a rare picture of Aire wearing bunny ears and a mirror selfie of her wearing a skimpy green outfit. In the last picture, True, Stormi, and Dream Kardashian, the four-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna, all dove into Kylie Jenner's swimming pool.

Not just Kylie Jenner, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian also documented the festive bash via their Instagram Stories. Khloe took to her Instagram to share some pictures from the Easter celebration. She posted a photo of a table with an enormous chocolate Easter bunny and an abundance of fruits for dessert.

The reactions:

Social media users on Reddit attacked the extravagant gifts and over-the-top decor, saying that it would cause the kids to grow up "spoiled." One person commented, “They really live for the clout and social media. A second user commented, Just ONE of the things in Stormy's enormous basket is a Prada bag," Another user wrote, "You know they paid $1k for this little set up yet they look so bad." A fourth person commented, "They get everything for free so they’ll plug the company or at least recommend them to friends. It’s pretty gross." A fifth person wrote, "It is surreal to me to think about living life the way they do."

