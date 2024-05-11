Why Are There Rumors Of Taylor Swift Being Autistic? Check Out What The Reports Claim

Taylor Swift, the renowned pop icon has captivated audiences with her music and persona. Yet, rumors suggest there might be more to Swift’s story than meets the eye. Yes, lately whispers have swirled about Swift possibly being autistic or neurodivergent.

These rumors have sparked curiosity and debate among fans and experts alike. Let’s dive into the insights behind these rumors and explore what they mean for the music industry icon.

Fans noticed that Taylor shows signs of Neurodivergence

Taylor Swift’s impact on music and culture is undeniable. Known as the Taylor Swift Effect, her influence extends far beyond music, shaping trends, and perceptions across various countries. However, recently, fans noticed certain behavior patterns in Swift that they believe could align with autism and neurodivergence.

From her preferences in food textures to her repetitive behaviors, such as stimming, Swift has shown signs than along with characteristics commonly associated with autism.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Post Tortured Poets Eras Tour Setlist: All Songs She Performed at Paris Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

A reputed psychologist's perspective on this

Dr. Kim Gillbee, a psychologist with a PhD, has taken a deep dive into Taylor Swift’s world in her article. Her article is titled, Taylor Totalitarianism: Psychologist Reveals 3 Controversial Insights into Swift’s Spellbinding Sorcery. Dr. Gillbee suggests that Swift’s songs, how she behaves in public, and even who she dates might show signs that she could be autistic.

Advertisement

Dr. Gillbee’s analysis revolves around three key points. Firstly, she suggests that Swift might be on the autistic spectrum, noting similarities between her behaviour and that of autistic individuals. She points out how Swift uses music to deal with emotions, showing a deep connection to the human feelings.

Another thing Gilbee talks about is how Swift might be masking her true self, which is something girls with autism often do. Dr. Gillbee says Swift is good at copying how others act, which might explain why she seems normal in public.

Let’s take a glance at some of her habits which claim the same.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department Makes History As Most Pre-Saved Album On Spotify; Deets Here

Swift’s hyper fixations

Taylor Swist’s intense fixations on specific themes, such as her obsession with the number 13, and her habit of leaving hidden clues. Hidden clues like Easter eggs in her work, echo characteristics commonly observed in neurodivergent individuals.

Swift was spotted stimming a couple of times

Stimming, short for self-stimulating behaviors involves actions people do without realizing it, often to manage their feelings. During the making of many music videos, and the bts videos, fans spotted Swift stimming.

Swift’s food preferences

Swift’s food preferences could hint at something more. Her specific likes and dislikes, along with her sensitivity to food textures, might be linked to autism. She has confessed a lot of times that she is a picky eater.

Swift copes through music

In Taylor Swift’s songs like mirrorball and Mastermind, she talks about being open and vulnerable. These talks might hint at her personal struggles. They provide a window into Swift’s inner world, where she grapples with identity and the complexities of life challenges. Dr. Gillbee looks at lyrics from Swift’s song Anti-Hero, suggesting they reveal deep-seated insecurities and a longing for approval.

The feeling of not fitting in

In her songs and interviews, Taylor Swift often talks about feeling like she doesn’t quite fit in. This feeling of being on the outside looking in is something many neurodivergent people can relate to. They often find it hard to connect with others and feel lonely because of it.

Advertisement

People on Reddit are talking a lot about the rumors that Taylor Swift might be autistic. They’re sharing their thoughts and feelings about it. Some are really impressed with how she’s handling and conquering everything. Check out some of the reactions mentioned below.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Set ‘Tough’ Rules To Manage Long Distance Relationship Amid Eras Tour and NFL: Report