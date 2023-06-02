Why are Timothée Chalamet's friends asking him to 'walk away' from Kylie Jenner? Find out

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their fans guessing in an ‘are they or are they not’ game amid all the dating rumors. Reports and rumors have pointed in the direction of a romance between the two. Kylie’s car was seen at Timothée’s home once again on May 24. The actor’s friends have allegedly given his advice regarding his relationship with Kylie Jenner.

Timothée Chalamet’s friends advice him about Kylie Jenner

Sources have given the fans an update about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s romance throughout the month. The stars are “keeping things casual” currently, according to Entertainment Tonight. Kylie’s car has been spotted at Timothée’s mansion yet again amid all the dating rumors.

RadarOnline recently reported what the actor’s friends think about him dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum. Timothée’s friends have advised him to "walk away" from the relationship. A source revealed, "Every guy who dates or marries one of the Kar-Jenners winds up on the scrap heap, wondering what happened to their reputation and career." They pointed out by adding, “Timothée has a bright future. Getting involved with Kylie can lead to everything going up in flames."

A source spoke about the same while explaining, "Every one of those guys left their relationship with a Kar-Jenner worse off than they arrived.” They elaborated by picking apart the dating history of the Kardashians. The source pointed out, "Kanye’s a walking train wreck. Caitlyn is a desperately seeking attention has-been. And Kris and Tristan are both out of the NBA and jeered every time they walk into an arena!"

The source explained how the last thing Timothée needed was to be a “latest punchline in a hoke” about the “Kardashian rejects.” Timothee’s rep has come forward to deny all these claims and said they were not true.

ALSO READ: Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet growing stronger? Reality star's car spotted leaving actor's mansion

Are Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner dating?

Timothée and Kylie were first linked in April when the gossip page Deuxmoi posted about a possible romance brewing. An insider told the page that the stars had started seeing each other in January after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. They also mentioned that the two enjoyed hanging out with each other. The source added compared their romance with Kylie’s pas relationships, saying, “​​It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It's new and exciting for Kylie, and she's having a lot of fun."

Kylie previously dated rapper Travis Scott. The pair began dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2018. Kylie gave birth to their second child in 2022. The pair shares two children, Stormi and Aire.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner recalls teenage days drama amidst romance rumors with Timothee Chalamet