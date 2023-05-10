Why are Twitter fans obsessing over Dr. Han? Here is what we know

Twitter is obsessed with Doctor Han, a TV character who is getting extra exposure after footage of his sequences from The Good Doctor went viral.

Dr. Han, a medical specialist from The Good Doctor, is this week's guest star. Twitter fans recognised a striking connection between the main character and the doctor as footage from the show showing the doctor dismissing him from his work as a surgeon went viral, which in no time became a matter of discussion on the main character, who has swept the platform with its trending show name.

Who is the face behind the character Doctor Jackson from the show?

Doctor Jackson Han appears in The Good Doctor, a drama series set in a hospital in San Jose. It follows The autistic surgeon Dr. Murphy's career as he negotiates challenging surgical procedures and moral conundrums.

Since its premiere in 2017, the show has aired six seasons and has been renewed for a seventh season in 2023.

Interestingly, Dr. Han is one of the show's adversaries, spending most of his time attempting to derail Doctor Murphy's career. One of the viral videos shows Doctor Han depriving Murphy of his title as a surgeon.

Who portrays Dr. Han?

Daniel Dae Kim, who has also starred in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Star Trek, plays Dr. Han. He has also provided voices for characters in Disney films such as Raya and the Last Dragon.

About the show: "The Good Doctor

Young autistic surgeon Shaun Murphy, who also has savant syndrome, relocates from rural life to work in surgery at the esteemed San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. His mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman, is a major proponent of this decision.

Shaun, who had a difficult upbringing, is alone in the world and unable to relate to others on a human level, but he discovers his calling by utilizing his amazing medical talent and intuition to save lives and dispel the doubts of his colleagues.

