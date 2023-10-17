‘Why are we trained…’: When Miley Cyrus expressed her thoughts on the word ‘selfish’ and ‘putting yourself second’

When it comes to individuals who have excelled in the domains of popular music, television, and cinema, one name stands out: Miley Cyrus. She is not just exceptionally talented but also admired for her fearless approach to managing both her personal and professional life. As a teenager, she captured the hearts of millions by portraying Hannah Montana, and over time, she made her mark in the music industry .

Later, she elevated her talent by venturing into the world of Hollywood with successful films like "The Last Song" and "LOL," among others. However, as her fame grew, it was accompanied by scrutiny and criticism within the industry. Miley also shared her insights on self-love and embracing one's true self. Here's the complete narrative.

Here’s what Miley Cyrus said about the word “selfish”

As previously mentioned, Miley Cyrus has captured the affection of many admirers with her remarkable talent. Nevertheless, she has also garnered attention for her outspoken and fearless demeanor. Miley fearlessly shares her opinions, endearing her to her dedicated fan base. However, in 2019, during an interview with ELLE , she delved into her journey in Hollywood, the music industry, and the subject of criticism.

What stood out in the interview was her perspective on the term "selfish." She articulated, "Why are we conditioned to believe that love requires prioritizing others over ourselves? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

ALSO READ: 'There's never been a time...': The time Miley Cyrus revealed she 'scared' Ariana Grande by 'flirting with her'

Miley Cyrus on her personality and other aspects

In the same interview, Miley Cyrus also conveyed her perspective on her personality. According to Miley, she embodies the most confident version of herself, declaring that this empowered woman is seizing control and exuding fierce feminine energy. Furthermore, Miley expounded on women's vital role in life, describing it as both a blessing and a burden. She pointed out that women are often burdened with the societal expectation to maintain the world's population.

She further stated “And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you, even if you become pregnant in a violent situation. Miley noted that individuals who choose not to have children may encounter sympathy as if they are devoid of love and compassion, which is an unfair and unfounded perception.

In general, Miley was entirely unhesitant in expressing her opinions, which is why people adore her for her unapologetic opinions.

ALSO READ: 'Not knowing what to do with myself...': When Miley Cyrus revealed WHY she was 'anxious' while she was a Disney star, and dating Liam Hemsworth