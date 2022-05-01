'Why are you so hot?' asks Nick Jonas as Priyanka Chopra poses in new photos at a golf course

Priyanka Chopra joined Nick Jonas at the golf course recently and gave a glimpse of their day on the field. The actress made sure to pose for a stunning snap during the sunny outing. Also joined by their close friend James Cavanaugh, Priyanka dropped a few selfies as well. Nick also took to his Instagram account to post videos of him playing golf.

Sharing photos from their golf day, Priyanka in her captions wrote, "It was a good day." While Chopra's photos were an absolute delight for fans who couldn't get enough of her stunning look as she wore a crop top along with a skirt and completed her look with a pair of oversized glasses. Although not only fans, the actress' husband Nick Jonas seemed equally smitten by her new photos.

Sharing a comment on her post, Nick wrote, "Why are you so hot?" The singer is known to express his love for his wifey in comments quite often and recently he also dropped a "Damn" along with a fire emoji on photos posted by Chopra a few days ago which showed her having a fun time in the pool.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

Taking to his own Instagram account, Nick shared a video of himself playing a golf swing and wrote, "I love/hate this game." This is not the first time that Chopra joined Jonas for a game of golf, previously also the couple has stepped out for a sporty date together. The couple has recently been in the headlines after their baby daughter's name was leaked on TMZ. According to reports, the couple who welcomed their first baby together via surrogate in January this year has named the little one Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

