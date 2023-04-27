Why Bebe Rexha 'cried' after watching Ariana Grande's body image video? DETAILS here

In a recent conversation with Access Hollywood’ Scott Evans, Bebe Rexha discussed Grande's recent TikTok video which talked about being kinder when commenting on people’s body image.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 27, 2023   |  01:09 PM IST  |  246
Bebe Rexha is giving all love and support to Grammy winner Ariana Grande. In a recent conversation with Access Hollywood’ Scott Evans, Bebe Rexha discussed Grande's recent TikTok video which talked about being kinder when commenting on people’s body image.

Here is everything that Bebe Rexha has to say about Ariana Grande’s viral TikTok asking people to be nicer.

Bebe Rexha on Ariana Grande’s TikTok

While talking to Scott Evans of Access Hollywood, Bebe Rexha said that watching Ariana Grande’s recent TikTok video asking people to be kinder when talking about people’s body image completely broke her heart. Rexha said, ‘I cried, that broke my heart. I could only imagine how she felt, everyone talking about you and talking about her appearance’.  

Bebe Rexha also further talked about her own body image and why she always supports body positivity. Rexha said that she was always aware about being in the public eye and was not mad about it just because she gained some weight. She added, ‘I’m a woman now. I’m no longer 19-years-old like when I started out, and people go have fluctuations, they gain weight, they lose weight, this is being a human and that’s why I like speaking out about it’.

Ariana Grande recent TikTok video

Recently, Ariana Grande uploaded a TikTok video in which she talked about her health after fans commented on her physical appearance. She reminded her followers that they should always be kind and refrain from judging other people’s bodies as no one knows what the other person is going through. The Grammy winning singer also said that she thinks everyone is beautiful the way they are, it doesn’t matter what their weight is, how they prefer their make-up, or if they had undergone cosmetic procedures.

Does Ariana Grande have kids?
Ariana Grande does not have any children with her husband, however, they have indicated in several interviews that they love kids and they will be looking forward to having some kids.
Why is Ariana Grande so popular?
Her big break came in 2010 when she landed a role on the Nickelodeon TV series Victorious. She played Cat Valentine, a teenager attending a performing arts school. After the sitcom was canceled in 2013, she starred in the spin-off show Sam & Cat (2013–14)
Is Ariana still married?
Inside Her Relationship With Husband Dalton Gomez. Where they stand now. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez officially tied the knot in May 2021, and have been keeping a low profile ever since.
