Why Beyonce and Kim Kardashian's Friendship Was Disliked By Fans At The Time? Explained

Kim Kardashian has steadily weaved her way around fame to become the billionaire mogul she is today. But when juxtaposed with top players in pop culture, does the reality star’s status compare? Well, the fans answered it one time when Kim was captured hanging out with Beyonce over a decade ago.

The two celebrities’ rapper husbands had brought the opportunity for them to spend time together but the fans were barely impressed. Fans reacted to Queen Bey and Kim’s blooming friendship with utter detest and with insiders scooping on the reality star’s alleged ulterior motives.

Fans loathed Beyonce and Kim Kardashian’s friendship

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian initially bonded because of their husbands, Jay-Z and Kanye West’s great dynamic. Kim, only in her early years of fame, was best known for her 2011 divorce from NBA player Kris Humphries then.

Within a year of separation, Kim was pregnant with her first child with Kanye, thus, solidifying their relationship.

Beyonce and Kim had stepped out together to attend Jay-Z and West’s performance at BBC Radio 1’s Hackney Weekend in 2012, per RadarOnline. This sparked the discussion about the 32-time Grammy winner and Kim’s friendship as an “odd pairing” who have little to contribute in each other’s professions.

The duo were captured having a good time from the stadium’s VIP stands as they laughed, cheered and chatted through West and Jay-Z’s performances. The popular opinion was that Kim was a misfit in Beyonce’s circle and that her fans hadn’t expected the reality star to be associated with her.

“Beyoncé has an air of class and sophistication to her, while Kim is famous because of a s*x tape and a failed marriage. Beyoncé tries to stay out of the tabloids, while they are Kim's livelihood. It's an odd pairing,” an insider said at the time. Rumors claimed that Queen Bey had included Kardashian in her clan.

Regardless, fans weren’t pleased and when a 2018 comparison about the two celebs rolled out, they didn’t hold back. A tabloid, The Shade Room, posted a collated picture of Kim and Beyonce, both wearing the same Versace corset dress, with the caption “#BishStoleMyLook” on Instagram.

The post teased the question about who wore it better resulting in a one-sided debate with Queen Bey as the obvious winner. Fans flooded the post with comments like “Bey, all day!”, "Kim trying to be like Queen Bey” and “...It's kind of offensive that you would even ask period. Beyoncé always wins."

However, the celebs have seemed to sustain a good bond ever since their introduction as Beyonce sent a sweet gift for the reality star on a special occasion.

Beyonce wished Kim Kardashian on her 43rd birthday

Kim Kardashian had a grand celebration to mark her 43rd birthday in 2023. From flaunting rooms full of bouquets to throwing a birthday bash with top-notch celebs, Kim’s special day was beyond perfection.

Queen Bey did not miss out on wishing the billionaire mogul by sending in a bouquet of white flowers and a special note. Thanking everyone for the birthday love, Kim specifically flaunted the Texas Hold ‘Em singer’s note that read, “Kim, have a beautiful birthday. Hope you are surrounded by joy. All my love, B,” the pop star penned.

Kim and Kanye West divorced in 2022 but her relationship with Beyonce appears to have survived the odds as they evidently remain in touch even after years.

