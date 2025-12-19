Why Brad Pitt Isn’t Rushing to Marry Ines de Ramon Despite Their 'Strong Relationship'?

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon are going strong, but wedding bells are not ringing anytime soon. Despite moving in together, making a red carpet debut, and completing nearly three years as a couple, the two are deliberately keeping marriage off the table. Sources close to the couple say they are happy, committed, and aligned on their decision to not rush into another marriage.

According to US Weekly, an insider shared that Brad Pitt, 61, and Ines de Ramon, 34, are “still going strong and are very committed.” However, when it comes to marriage, the message is clear. “They aren’t interested in getting married and are on the same page about that,” the source said. Another insider added, “No wedding plans at the moment. They are super happy in this phase of their relationship and not rushing into anything.”

Why Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are taking things slow

One of the biggest reasons the couple is avoiding marriage talk is their shared preference for privacy. “Ines has no interest in being in the spotlight, and that is what Brad admired about her when they met,” the first insider explained. A second source confirmed that they are keeping a low profile on purpose and try to be as normal as possible when they are not working.

Both Pitt and de Ramon have been married before, which has shaped their current outlook. Pitt was previously married to Jennifer Aniston from 2000 to 2005 and to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019. He shares six children with Jolie: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. De Ramon was married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2024. These past experiences have led them to take a more measured approach this time.

Here’s how Ines de Ramon has changed Brad Pitt’s life

Another key factor is Pitt’s personal growth after finalizing his long divorce from Jolie in December 2024. One source noted that Pitt has done a lot of work on himself and is now much more at peace. The insider added, “Work has been very fulfilling for him, and he has had an amazing year. Ines has brought him a lot of healing.”

Another source echoed this sentiment, saying, “Brad is the calmest and healthiest he’s been in years. Ines is a great influence on him.” Her support has also helped him move forward emotionally. In May 2024, an insider revealed that de Ramon wants Pitt to find peace, forgive and move on.

ALSO READ: Young Thug Proposes to Mariah the Scientist on Stage at Benefit Concert in Atlanta, Here’s What She Said