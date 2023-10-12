‘Why can Elon Musk send a woman...’: FRIENDS star Matthew Perry suggests SpaceX founder to invent THIS amidst his explorations

Matthew Perry, the very dynamic actor, has a great sense of humor. Perry rose to prominence after his ever-funny and charming portrayal of Chandler Bing in the all-time hit sitcom Friends. Perry made us laugh on screen and off screen. The actor often engages in funny social media posts. Similarly, the Friends star shared another hilarious post today. Matthew Perry took to Instagram and made a hilarious request to SpaceX CTO Elon Musk.

Matthew made a request to SpaceX CTO Elon Musk

In a recent post on Instagram, Matthew Perry made a special request to Elon Musk. The Friends veteran was seen gardening with lush plants and trees. Perry wore denim jeans and a dark green shirt with a suede cap and similar shoes.

The Friends star was bent down and blowing leaves in his garden when he made a request to Elon Musk. Perry wrote in the caption, “Why can Elon Musk send a woman to the moon and not be able to invent a silent leaf blower?” This is a genuine request, and one might wonder if an innovation like this is possible. Musk has yet to respond to Perry’s request.

Fans react to Matthew Perry’s request to Elon Musk

As soon as Matthew Perry made this post, fans and netizens were eager to agree with Perry and wonder if something like this could exist in the near future. One user wrote in the comments, “Right?” Although this user took the attention, they made a reference to Perry’s famous line from Friends and wondered why Musk hasn’t made the innovation. The user wrote, “Maybe because Elon Musk wants his blue blazer black first."

Another user made another request to Musk and wrote, “I think the same about the hair dryer.” While one user agreed with Perry and wrote, “I always think of that, These lawn crews are so noisy."Another user went on to agree and wrote, “Asking real questions, tbh (short for to be honest).” Another user wondered about the functioning of the device and wrote, “And why do they blow, not suck? I don’t get it."

Meanwhile, Matthew Perry released a memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing in October 2022. It rose to the top of the bestselling lists on both Amazon and The New York Times.

