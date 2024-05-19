Why Can’t Los Angeles DA Charge Sean Diddy Combs Over Resurfaced Cassie Ventura Assault Video? Find Out

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Due to the statute of limitations for assault, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office cannot charge Sean Diddy Combs in connection with the recently emerged 2016 video showing him assaulting Casandra Cassie Ventura.

On May 17, 2024, CNN released footage showing Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a hotel room. The video captures Diddy grabbing, shoving, and kicking her while she attempts to escape and calls for help. The disturbing video confirmed the allegations made by Ventura, demonstrating that Diddy may perhaps be guilty. The rapper has previously been accused of several crimes by his ex-partners, and he even had his home raided.

Official statement from the D.A.'s office

Soon after the video circulated online, the D.A.'s office shared a statement on social media that it was "aware of the video that has been circulating online" and found it to be "extremely disturbing and difficult to watch." The statement explained, "If the conduct depicted occurred in 2016, unfortunately, we would be unable to charge as the conduct would have occurred beyond the timeline where a crime of assault can be prosecuted."

The statement continued, "As of today, law enforcement has not presented a case related to the attack depicted in the video against Mr. Combs. But we encourage anyone who has been a victim or witness to a crime to report it to law enforcement or reach out to our office for support from our Bureau of Victims Services."

What exactly happened between Diddy Combos and Cassie Ventura?

In November, Ventura sued Combs for an incident that occurred at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, in March 2016. Ventura claims that Combs was extremely intoxicated and punched her in the face, giving her a black eye.

After falling asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to escape, but Combs woke up, started yelling, and followed her into the hallway. He grabbed her, and then threw glass vases at her. She ran to the elevator to escape as the glass shattered around her.

According to the complaint, Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage. Later, Ventura went back to the hotel to apologize for running away from her abuser. Hotel security told her to get back in a cab and return to her apartment.

Furthermore, after the lawsuit, several women have come forward accusing Combs of crimes including abuse, sex trafficking, and rape in separate lawsuits, which have been denied by the rapper.

