Why Chinese owned popular platform TikTok might be barred across U.S.A soon? DETAILS here

The Chinese owned popular platform TikTok platform might be soon barred across the U.S.A. This is because the popular social media platform was recently banned on the U.S. government owned devices along with the new legislation that is demanding to block this application. This has increased the speculations that TikTok might be getting banned across the U.S.A.

However as per the events in history, ban on the TikTok platform is not likely to take effect anytime soon.

TikTok ban in USA

The possibility of TikTok ban across the U.S is more likely with its prohibition from the government owned devices and legislations demanding the ban of this app. Along with this, the TikTok company said that the current Biden administration has demanded the owners divest their stakes in the company or to face the consequence after TikTok is banned from the country.

TikTok will not go down without a fight and it is highly likely that the company will challenge the Biden administration's attempt to ban the app. They were also successful in squashing Donald Trump’s attempt to ban the video application in the USA.

Laws in Washington allow the President to ban apps like TikTok if they pose a risk to national security of the U.S.A. However the bill needs support in both the houses along with the companion bills of the other chamber. It will need the support of White House.

Trump tried to get TikTok ban

In August 2020, the executive orders were passed by Donald Trump for banning the TikTok application along with demanding Bytedance to sell the U.S. business to the U.S. companies. However, it was challenged by the company and they won. As per the publications, for banning the TikTok app the government needs to demonstrate that the security and privacy concerns cannot be addressed in any other manner.

