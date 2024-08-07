Why Comedian Ricky Gervais Struggled to Write The Simpsons Episodes

The Simpsons is not every writer’s cup of tea and certainly not Ricky Gervais'. The actor-writer has etched himself in the annals of modern comedy by creating the original British sitcom, The Office, which ran from 2001 to 2003. Hence, the Simpsons creators, fans of Gervais’ work, invited him for a guest appearance on the legendary animated show, which came with a writing gig.

Rickey Gervais had pitched to write the script for one episode of The Simpsons. Even though the makers felt it was a risky proposition, they had an idea of how it would go. The British actor voiced the character Charles Heathbar in the Season 17 episode, Homer Simpson, This is Your Wife, per SlashFilm.

Soon after the 63-year-old comedian won an Emmy, the American reboot of The Office starring Steve Carell vaulted to TV success. Therefore, The Simpsons creator Matt Groening couldn’t resist inviting Ricky Gervais over to lunch to congratulate him and sniff his potential interest in The Simpsons.

Writer and producer Miek Reiss shared in the book, Springfield Confidential, that they were “flattered” when the After Life star pitched to write but backed out two weeks later. “We were flattered, and even more flattered when he called back two weeks later and said, 'I can't do it—it's too hard,” Reiss stated.

Advertisement

On that note, Gervais, whose comedy works include Extras and Life’s Too Short, was intimidated by the show he’s loved since the start of his career. He talked to The Independent in 2006 revisiting his The Simpsons debut and confessed that the writing process felt nerve-wracking.

"Well, I knew I had to say yes [when I was offered the job] but fear kicked in at exactly the same time,” the talented comedian told the outlet. Gervais also considered the idea that The Simpsons creators wanted to give him a taste of the challenges they tackle on a daily basis and added, “So they thought, 'Let's show that little s*** that it's not as easy as he thinks.'"

The actor’s admiration for the 36-time Emmy-winning sitcom traces back to 1999, when he was just starting out as a comedian and had dreamt of contributing to the show someday. Gervais noted, “I remember thinking that I would love to get a joke on The Simpsons. It had already been my favorite program for about 10 years by then.”

Advertisement

However, when the time came, Gervais’s pipe dreams had gotten a reality check, though filling him with greater respect for the writers of The Simpsons. Interestingly, he was still credited as the writer for the episode.

Even though the comedian didn’t write for the show, he did pitch the plotline for Homer Simpson, This is Your Wife. He also voiced the character, and performed original songs, per the source. The episode that aired as part of Season 17 followed the Simpsons family being enlisted for a reality TV show, Mother Flippers, because Homer wanted to buy an HDTV with the earned money.

Since the reality show’s premise required the swapping of matriarchs of two families, Marge was sent to live with Gervais’ Charles Heathbar, who later developed a crush on her, while Homer lived with Verity, who later sparked romance with Marge’s sister, Patty.

The Simpsons are available to stream on Disney+.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Simpsons Kills Off Fan-Favorite Character After 34 Years; Here's Who Fans Had To Bid Goodbye To