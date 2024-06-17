Why Cregan Stark Won't Have Key Role In House Of The Dragon Season 2; Showrunners Explain

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2.

HBO's House of the Dragon season 2 episode one was recently released, and the show introduced a new character: Cregan Stark, played by actor Tom Taylor. According to George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, Cregan Stark was the lord of Winterfell.

As the story of the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons, unfolds, fans have been eager to know if Cregan Stark would be a significant part of season 2. However, the showrunners have recently hinted that the character might potentially not have a vital role in this latest season. Read on to know further details.

Why will Cregan Stark not have a vital role in House Of The Dragon Season 2?

Cregan Stark's character appeared in the latest season of House of the Dragon. While fans are excited to see this new character, many are curious about his role in the Targaryen Civil War, the Dance of the Dragons.

In an interview with EW, the showrunners of the hit HBO series have shared their thoughts on Cregan Stark's role in this season. They explained that his brief appearance is essential for understanding some political strategies and challenges, but the focus might remain on the central conflict between the Targaryens.

The showrunner and the co-creator of the series, Ryan Condal, told the outlet that Cregan's brief appearance is essential for understanding some political strategies and challenges, noting "a political victory for Jace" and Cregan Stark's "quandary with winter coming and having to release troops."

Condal further emphasized that the focus remains on the conflict and characters, stating, "We have so many other POVs to cover and satisfy on both Black and Greenside. That was always the appropriate amount of story."

On June 13, Deadline reported that HBO announced that the series is getting renewed for a third season. EW asked the showrunner if fans would see more of Cregan Stark in the upcoming season.

In response to the same, Condal said, "We'll see how that plays," noting that they need to "play the story out a bit and see where it takes us."

Tom Taylor opened up about playing the character of Cregan Stark

In a previous interview with EW, Tom Taylor shared how he prepared himself to play the role of Cregan Stark as he made his character debut in House of the Dragon season 2. The actor plays an ancestor of Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) from HBO's Game of Thrones.

Taylor told the outlet that he looked to these characters from the original series for inspiration, saying, "I did use Sean Bean (Eddard Stark) a lot."

He added, "For some reason, I felt like I needed to because he's Sean Bean's great, great, great, great, great-granddad. I wanted him to have the same presence because the voice tells so much."

Season 2 of House of the Dragon's next (seven) episodes will air every Sunday on HBO and Max.