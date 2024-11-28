Why Denis Villeneuve Has No Interest in Directing Star Wars or Star Trek? Here's What You Need To Know

Denis Villeneuve, celebrated for his visionary work on sci-fi epics like Dune and Arrival, might seem like the perfect fit for a Star Wars or Star Trek project. However, the director has expressed no interest in helming films in either franchise. In a recent interview, Villeneuve candidly shared his reasons, citing creative concerns and personal preferences, much to the disappointment of fans who had hoped to see his touch on these iconic universes.

Villeneuve revealed on The Town podcast that his disinterest in Star Wars stems from its trajectory after The Empire Strikes Back. According to him, the franchise "derailed in 1983 with Return of the Jedi,” which he believes shifted the series into a more childlike direction. Reflecting on his feelings as a teenager, Villeneuve shared, "My best friend and I wanted to take a cab to L.A. to talk to George Lucas—we were so angry! The Ewoks made it feel like a comedy for kids. Star Wars became crystallized in its own mythology, very dogmatic, like a recipe with no more surprises."

Villeneuve, a lifelong fan of Star Wars, still holds The Empire Strikes Back in high regard, calling it the peak of the series. While his admiration for the original trilogy is evident, the franchise’s subsequent evolution left him disillusioned, ultimately extinguishing his dream of contributing to it.

When it comes to Star Trek, Villeneuve’s position is even more straightforward. “I’m not a Trekkie,” he said during the interview. Unlike his passion for Star Wars, Villeneuve has no significant attachment to the Star Trek universe.

While J.J. Abrams successfully rebooted Star Trek despite not being a fan, Villeneuve doesn’t seem inclined to follow in those footsteps. His focus remains on completing his Dune trilogy, with Dune Messiah currently in development as his final chapter in the sci-fi saga.

Villeneuve’s affinity for Star Wars began in 1977, when he was 10 years old, and the first movie captivated him. He described it as a "silver bullet" that turned him into an obsessed fan. His anticipation for The Empire Strikes Back was unparalleled, and the movie left a lasting impact on him. However, his frustrations with the direction of Star Wars post-1983 seem to have solidified his decision to avoid the franchise altogether.

While Denis Villeneuve’s talent and passion for science fiction continue to shape modern cinema, fans shouldn’t expect him to step into the worlds of Star Wars or Star Trek. Instead, Villeneuve remains focused on crafting his own unique visions within the genre, such as his work on Dune. Meanwhile, the Star Wars universe will return to theaters in 2026 with new projects helmed by Jon Favreau, Simon Kinberg, and James Mangold, ensuring that the legacy of the galaxy far, far away continues to thrive.

