Denzel Washington was originally approached for the role of Dr. Myles Dyson in Terminator 2: Judgment Day but ultimately declined. At that time, Washington was already established with notable roles in films like Cry Freedom and Glory. According to Premiere magazine in 1992, Washington believed the character offered limited engagement, mainly involving scenes of fear and distress. He noted, “No offense to Jim Cameron... but when I read the script, I thought, ‘All he does is look scared and sweat.’”
Joe Morton was then cast as Dr. Dyson, and the role was slightly reworked. Initially, director James Cameron had intended a larger arc for Dyson, but after Washington declined, some of Dyson's scenes were scaled back. Morton’s character ended up playing a key part in the movie’s plot: his research on a Terminator’s arm contributes to the development of the same AI system that would later threaten humanity.
Despite limited screen time, Morton’s portrayal resonated with audiences, leaving a lasting impression in the iconic film. His performance earned recognition, especially considering the part’s constraints. Washington’s decision seemed to align with his growing interest in meatier, more challenging roles. Not long after, he took on the lead role in Malcolm X (1992), marking a significant step in his career. Ironically, Morton and Washington would eventually work together in American Gangster in 2007, reuniting on-screen in roles that allowed both actors to shine.
Since Terminator 2, Morton has become known for supporting roles in major action films like Speed and Executive Decision. His career spans a wide range of genres, including comedies, dramas, and superhero films like Justice League. Though Washington might have brought a different energy to Dyson, Morton’s portrayal remains an essential part of Terminator 2’s legacy.
