Why did 5 times Grammy winner Drake cancel Vancouver concert last minute? Fans left in a lurch

Drake's fans in Vancouver had a disappointing night when his concert got postponed at the last minute. The show was supposed to start at 8 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena, but just two hours before, the news came to light that it wouldn't happen as planned. The reason behind the delay was technical problems with new equipment, particularly the video board at Rogers Arena. The venue apologized for any inconvenience caused and rescheduled the concert for Wednesday, August 30. They assured fans that all tickets would still be valid, and the show on August 29 would go on as scheduled. Here’s everything we know.

Drake’s performance was postponed

Before the concert, Rogers Arena had advised fans not to arrive before 8 p.m. for general admission entry. However, they set up a merchandise tent a few hours before the show, encouraging fans to come early and grab some cool items before Drake's performance. However, at the last moment, a statement was released on X from the venue, "Due to unforeseen circumstances with the newly-installed video board at Rogers Arena, tonight’s Drake performance will now take place on Wednesday, August 30, all tickets will be honored. The Drake show scheduled for August 29 will go on as planned. Drake was ready and excited to perform. He is looking forward to seeing everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rogers Arena apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause."

Drake’s reaction to fans throwing items during the performance

Drake is currently on his It's All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage, which will continue until October with shows all across North America. During his tour, Drake has had some unexpected items thrown at him by fans, including a copy of his own poetry book in San Francisco. Luckily, he caught it and jokingly told the fan “You're lucky I'm quick,” he told the fan. “I would've had to beat your ass if that hit me in the face.” While he doesn't welcome most items on stage, he has come to see bras as a sign of a good performance. In one show in Montreal, in the footage captured by a fan, he expressed "I would just like to say, before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed, but don't start throwing shoes and phones and s---.”

