Why did actress Erica Lindbeck delete her Twitter account after the Futaba AI cover video? CONTROVERSY explained

Erica Lindbeck, an American actress known for her extensive voice acting career in films, video games, and television shows, has recently deleted her Twitter account. The decision came after a heated controversy surrounding a Futaba AI cover video that utilized her voice without her permission. While fans rallied behind Lindbeck, condemning the unauthorized use of her voice for monetization purposes, some individuals on Twitter accused her of instigating a harassment campaign over what they perceived as a harmless video.

Controversy surrounding the Futaba AI cover video

The recent controversy emerged when a Futaba AI cover video surfaced, employing Erica Lindbeck's voice without her consent. This unauthorized use of her voice for commercial purposes prompted a wave of support from her fans. They criticized the video creators for attempting to monetize Lindbeck's talent without obtaining proper authorization. However, opposing voices on Twitter accused Lindbeck of initiating a harassment campaign over what they perceived as a harmless video. The clash of opinions intensified the online debate and ultimately led to Lindbeck's decision to delete her Twitter account.

ALSO READ: PICS: Louis Tomlinson shares fun-filled backstage photos from Faith In The Future World Tour; Fans praise his simplicity

ALSO READ: Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen's passionate PDA continues on romantic Mexican getaway

The accomplishments and background of Erica Lindbeck

Born in Boston, Massachusetts, and raised in Greenville, North Carolina, Erica Lindbeck pursued a career in acting after participating in numerous local community theater and school performances. Eventually, she majored in acting at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television. Lindbeck's talent as a voice actress has led her to portray a diverse range of characters in various media, including Loona from Helluva Boss, Cassie Cage from Mortal Kombat 11, Black Cat in Spider-Man (2018 video game), Barbie from Barbie: Dolphin Magic, Barbie: Spy Squad, and Barbie: Star Light Adventure (as well as the Hello Barbie doll), Cheelai in Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Super Hero, Emira from The Owl House, Loa from Pacific Rim: The Black, Jessie Rasberry from Final Fantasy VII Remake, Alyson Ronan from Tell Me Why, Elora from Arcane, Mustard/Barista/Assistant/The Princess from Smiling Friends, Daki from Demon Slayer, Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in Marvel Future Avengers, Marvel Future Evolution, among many others.

Erica Lindbeck's decision to remove her Twitter account in the aftermath of the Futaba AI cover video controversy highlights the complex relationship between voice actors and the unauthorized use of their talent. While her fans stand firmly in support of Lindbeck's rights and condemn the monetization of her voice without permission, the incident has sparked contentious debates on social media platforms.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15: Midseason sneak peek teases scandalous drama, cheating, and more; Find out