Why did Adele have tears in her eyes during her Las Vegas concert? Find out

Adele fell into tears as she assisted a couple in announcing the gender of their unborn baby onstage during a recent engagement in Las Vegas. The Someone Like You singer, 35, was onstage at her Weekends with Adele residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace this week when she noticed a couple with a poster that had a sweet request on it. The couple asked Adele if she could reveal the gender of their baby.

ALSO READ: Adele warns fans as she addresses singers' injuries during performance; 'I dare you throw something at me'

Adele had tears in her eyes during her concert in Las Vegas

Adele couldn't help but become emotionally involved as she assisted two of her fans in announcing the gender of their baby onstage in Las Vegas this week.

Fans Chris Dare and his wife Shantelle Lord held up a placard that read, Adele, will you do our gender reveal?" while attending a concert as part of her Weekends with Adele series at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The New York couple was later invited to the stage, where Adele read the baby's gender aloud to the audience. The couple even shared a video on Instagram. The couple captioned the video, "POV: Adele did our gender reveal last night! , @adele, you are amazing, and we will remember this night for the rest of our lives!" Meanwhile, Adele said in a video Dare shared on Instagram and TikTok, "There are no signs allowed in here. I'm just obsessed that you got one in."

Before the gender reveal, Lord revealed to the 35-year-old Love in the Dark singer that, while she is 18 weeks pregnant, she and her husband have had the sealed envelope confirming their baby's sex since the 12-week mark. However, the pair waited to open the envelope in the hopes that Adele would inform them.

As Adele knelt on the stage's edge, she delicately opened the envelope and announced to the audience, "Shantelle and Chris are having a baby boy!" The singer then embraced Lord and Dare after the announcement and wished them luck. She said this as she sobbed and apologized to the audience. "That was amazing. "I'm overjoyed for you! I'm overjoyed for you! Oh, that's very emotional."

Meanwhile, She further asks the Lord, "If and when I get pregnant, will you determine my gender?"

Adele revealed that she wants more kids

Adele has a 10-year-old son, Angelo, with her ex-husband, charity founder Simon Konecki. After parting in 2019, the couple divorced in 2021. Adele said on the cover of Elle in 2022: "I absolutely want more kids. I'm a matriarch and a homemaker, and having a stable life helps me with my music."

Advertisement

Adele has been seeing LeBron James' sports agent, Rich Paul, since 2021, and the couple is thought to be living together in Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ: Adele gets candid about ‘fungal infection’ after wearing spanx during Las Vegas residency