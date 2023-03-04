Why did Amber Heard call Jason Momoa an attention seeker? Find out

Amber Heard has been dominating news headlines for the past few years, especially with the Johnny Depp defamation trial which made the actress one of the most searched stars on the Internet. Previously, the actress also became viral after she filed for divorce from her then-husband Johnny Depp and accused him of domestic violence. Now that all appear to be settled between the divorced couple, let’s find out what Heard thinks about her former co-star Jason Momoa.

Here is a throwback to the time when Amber Heard called Jason Momoa an attention seeker as they were shooting for Aquaman.

Amber Heard on Jason Momoa

Amber Heard talked about Jason Momoa four years back when she made her appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and made some shocking revelations about her former co-star. In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon, Heard said that, ‘Jason’s allergic to being ignored’.

Amber Heard continued that Jason Momoa has started using the technique where he rips out the pages of the actress’ book so that she would pay attention to him. Amber Heard at that time said that it was driving her crazy since there will be only a few pages left to finish the book which would then be gone because of Momoa.

What is Amber Heard doing now?

Reportedly, Amber Heard’s profession has taken a setback after the Johnny Depp defamation trial. It was also alleged that her role in Aquaman 2 was reduced because of this trial. Currently, Amber Heard seems to be enjoying her personal life with her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard who will soon turn two years old. It was reported that the child was born via surrogacy as Heard herself could not carry a child because of medical problems.

