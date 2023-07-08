Why did Amber Heard move out of USA after Johnny Depp trial? Reason REVEALED

Amber Heard made the difficult decision to leave the United States last year, seeking an escape from the aftermath of her highly publicized trial with Johnny Depp. In an exclusive report by PEOPLE, a source reveals the reasons behind her departure and the challenges she faced.

Threats and chaos drove Amber Heard to seek safety abroad

Amber Heard, known for her role in Aquaman, became a target of death threats and vicious online memes, pushing her to believe that escaping the chaos in the United States was necessary. According to a source from PEOPLE, she felt there was too much "chaos" stateside and decided to leave the country with her two-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige.

The trial and its consequences on Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's careers

The six-week defamation trial laid bare the turbulent nature of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's five-year relationship, posing a threat to their professional lives. On June 1, 2022, the jury in Fairfax County, Va., predominantly ruled in Depp's favor, concluding that Heard had defamed him with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed alleging domestic abuse. Last month, Heard reportedly paid Depp $1 million in damages, significantly lower than the initial amount of over $10 million. As a film source puts it, Heard "lost the case and was treated as such." The trial took a toll on her, making her feel like a "pariah."

Amber Heard seeking privacy and healing in Spain

After the trial, Amber Heard, who had been residing in Yucca Valley, California, decided to withdraw from the public eye. Faced with feeling like an outcast after losing the case, she first relocated to the Spanish island of Mallorca, using the pseudonym Martha Jane Cannary. Eventually, she settled in an upscale neighborhood in Madrid, where privacy became more accessible. According to the source, "she gets more privacy" in Spain. The source explains that the trial was "beyond stressful" for Heard, and she wanted to start fresh and focus on healing. Heard's decision to stop appealing the verdict and pay Depp $1 million was part of her desire to move on and find new energy. As the source states, "The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh... She's independent and smart. She needs to heal."

A new chapter and a promising future for Amber Heard

Despite the challenges she endured, Amber Heard is determined to move forward. In a video that circulated on TikTok, she expressed her love for Spain and her desire to make it her home. When asked if she plans on staying, she replied, "Yes, I hope so. Yes, I love living here... I move on. That's life." While continuing to work on her movie projects, Heard attended the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily to promote her new thriller, In the Fire. The film's director, Conor Allyn, commended her talents and believes she has a bright future ahead. He even envisions her stepping into the role of director or writer if she chooses to do so. According to Allyn, "Amber has an incredibly bright future ahead... It will be a great opportunity for her to have something beyond the trial and stuff to talk about... I think she is very proud of [the movie]." He adds, "As a director, I never look for more competition than there already is. But Amber absolutely has the ability and the intelligence and the charisma to direct or to write if she wants to."

