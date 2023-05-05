Why did Amber Heard quit Hollywood and move to Spain with daughter Oonagh Paige?

According to The Daily Mail, Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain. In an article published on Thursday Alison Boshoff claimed that the actress had quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain along with her daughter Oonagh Paige. This alleged move comes about a year after the actress' defamation trial with husband Johnny Depp.

Here is everything to know about Amber Heard’s alleged move from Hollywood to Spain.

Amber Heard quits Hollywood

As per The Daily Mail sources, Amber Heard is bilingual and well-versed in Spanish. The actress wants to raise her daughter away from the noise and is happy in Spain. The source further added that the 37 year old actress might return to work in Hollywood someday and said, ‘I don’t think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project’.

Earlier, Amber Heard had sold her Yucca Valley, California home in July 2022 for $1.1 million. The 37 year old actress has also spent plenty of time since then in Spain. Last October, she was spotted on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca and before that Heard was seen playing with her daughter Oonagh Paige at the kids’ park during a Spanish getaway.

Defamation trial

In 2019, Depp sued Heard for $50 million and claimed that she only lied about him abusing her for which she was able to obtain more money in divorce settlement. Later, Heard countersued him for $100 million. Heard lost the trial in June 2022 and she was ordered by court to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages plus 350,000 in punitive damages.

