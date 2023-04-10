Why did Amy Schumer turn down the role of Barbie? Actress reveals

Amy Schumer turned down the role in Barbie

In an interview where Amy Schumer revealed why she turned down a role in Barbie is going viral with the release of the new Barbie trailer. Back in 2022, the 41-year-old comedian said that she had to turn this movie down due to scheduling conflicts. The actress expressed her regret in not being able to be a part of this film, saying, "The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen." Sony has responded through their spokesperson, stating, "We respect and support Amy's decision. We look forward to bringing Barbie to the world and sharing updates on casting and film-makers soon."

Amy said in an interview that the reason she did not take up this role was also due to a difference in opinion. She said, “They definitely didn’t want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,” Amy mentioned in an interview that her original idea was for her Barbie to be an inventor. The studio suggested that the Barbie that Schumer would play could be the inventor of high heels, and they could be made of Jello.

Amy said that from there on the difference in opinions and ideas was clear. They also gifted Amy a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes which cost thousands of dollars easily. “The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,’” Amy admitted.

Amy Schumer faces backlash for Barbie

Back in 2016, after the announcement of her casting, Amy also faced backlash from internet trolls. People started criticizing her weight and appearance. People openly body-shamed Schumer, saying, “Mattel is completely ruining her image by letting Amy Schumer be a Barbie.”Amy replied to all the trolls in an Instagram post, captioning it, “Is it fat shaming if you know you’re not fat and have zero shame in your game? I don’t think so. ... When I look in the mirror I know who I am.”

