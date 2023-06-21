Why did Andrew Tate slam live streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat? Find out

Andrew Tate slammed famous live-streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat in a new now-deleted video on YouTube from his recent interview. In the video, the former kickboxing champion turned YouTube personality criticized the influencers for making ‘meaningless contents.’ Amid the controversy, netizens are divided into two sections as one part shows support for Tate, and the other half agrees with Ross and Cenat’s views on content production.

Why did Andrew Tate call out Ross and Cenat?

In the video, Andrew Tate was seen questioning the value of the content produced by influencers like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. He even criticized their content’s impact on viewers' lives. Sparking a controversial debate on Tate’s remarks, netizens are arguing about the role of influencers and the value of their content on social media. While some argue that influencers genuinely provide a valuable service by sharing their life experiences, others agree that many influencers lack the importance of the substance and depend on plagiarised content to gain attention and followers.

Tate argued that many influencers are “controlled and taught by the Matrix.” Their content has no uniqueness that can actually help viewers to improve their lives. He said that there are many people who rely on these influencers and by watching meaningless content, common people tend to choose wrong paths. Questioning about their real lessons, Tate said that influencers like Ross and Cenat do not ‘motivate’ their viewers as they share artificial content.

Meanwhile, Ross expressed his anger as he felt frustrated over Tate’s comments. He has a huge following on social media and by sharing videos, he confronted Tate’s allegations about his content production. However, Andrew Tate did not apologize to either Ross or Cenat for making such comments about their content. He said that his comments were not meant to attack anyone personally.

Netizens’ reactions to the argument

As soon as the interview dropped in a YouTube video, netizens went to the comment section to scrutinize both Tate and Ross, and Cenat. Some think that Tate has been a bit too much rude hurting those influencers about their content, while others think that Tate is right for telling the truth as these influencers are ruining common people’s lives by sharing attention-seeking content.

