Why Did ASAP Rocky’s Lawyer Joe Tacopina Refuse To Look Into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Case? Find Out

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

It appears that ASAP Rocky’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, has clear criteria for whom he chooses to represent. The attorney, who is currently handling the Sundress vocalist’s legal case, was reportedly asked to look into Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ case, which involves allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, but he declined.

Tacopina revealed this information during his appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday, February 24. He explained that he chose not to take on the Bad Boy Records founder’s case due to his connections with Roc Nation and Jay-Z.

He stated that he represents Roc Nation and has close relationships with multiple individuals at the company. Tacopina added, “Jay and [Roc Nation president] Desiree Perez, who’s the most amazing, like, bomb of a boss. Jay is amazing. You know, Jay Brown, all those people are just, like, they really are special, special people.”

During the interview, the attorney also claimed that Diddy and Jay-Z are not “close” these days. Tacopina further stated that Roc Nation is like a “family” to him and that he does not believe they “see eye to eye” with the Bad Boy Records founder.

The host of the program, Charlamagne Tha God, asked Tacopina to repeat what he had said about Diddy and Jay-Z’s relationship.

While discussing past photographs of the two rappers together, the lawyer explained, "Everyone wants a picture with P. Diddy, at one time or another when they went to a party.” However, Tacopina continued, “But when things got real, years and years ago.”

For those unfamiliar, Tacopina represented ASAP Rocky in his felony shooting case, which resulted in the rapper being acquitted of all charges, according to Billboard.