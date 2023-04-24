Why did Avengers: Infinity War makers cut out 45-minute sequence showcasing how Thanos got the Power stone?

At the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, was already in possession of the Power Stone. This powerful purple-coloured gem was last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, locked in the Nova Corps' vault. However, unlike the other Infinity Stones, we never witnessed how the Mad Titan acquired it, except for the knowledge that he ravaged Xandar to get it. Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos, revealed that there was a 45-minute sequence in Infinity War, which would have shown how Thanos obtained the Power Stone. Unfortunately, the sequence was removed for a specific reason. Jim Starlin, who co-created Thanos with Mike Friedrich for The Invincible Iron Man #55 in 1973 has been a vital contributor to the development of the character. After a little under four decades, the character finally made his first live-action appearance in The Avengers, followed by brief appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

According to Starlin in an interview with Near Mint Condition, the Power Stone sequence was left out of Infinity War to avoid making the movie too lengthy, similar to the runtime of Avengers: Endgame. He said, "But about a month before the movie came out, I got an email or something from Joe [Russo] saying, ‘The 45 minutes of Thanos that we had at the beginning of Infinity War, we had it cut.’ There was a whole sequence of him getting the first gem and they had to cut that out. They shot it, but they never wanted to spend the money on the effects and they didn’t want the movie to be as long as the second one [Endgame] was. They didn’t realize it was going to be quite the hit it was."

ALSO READ: Avengers: Endgame to beat Avengers: Infinity War to record fastest box office collection of USD 1 billion?

Why was the sequence pulled out?

Avengers: Infinity War, the fourth-longest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, stands at 149 minutes. But did you know that it was almost longer than Avengers: Endgame's three-hour runtime? According to comic book writer Jim Starlin, a Power Stone sequence that could have added an extra 45 minutes to the film was cut. Despite its potential, director Joe Russo ultimately decided to scrap the sequence due to time constraints and the resources needed for visual effects. As a result, Avengers: Infinity War remains a thrilling and action-packed movie that still manages to deliver an epic story in under three hours.

While Avengers: Infinity War provided an epic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos, fans have been left to their own devices to imagine the details of the siege of Xandar that ultimately led to Thanos obtaining the Power Stone. Unfortunately, it's unlikely that we'll ever see this in a future Marvel movie since Thanos is no longer around and there's no indication of his resurrection. But fear not, as you can still witness how his quest to collect the other five Infinity Stones unfolded by watching Infinity War on Disney+ and going through the Marvel movies in chronological order.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: People's Choice Awards 2018 Winners: Avengers: Infinity War steals the show