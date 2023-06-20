Why did Avril Lavinge and Tyga break up? Here's what we know

Avril Lavinge and Tyga have called it quits just months after they started dating. The pair have decided to keep things cordial even after splitting. The report also revealed that the break-up was mutual. Avril Lavinge started dating Tyga after previously being engaged to rapper Mod Sun.

Why did Avril Lavinge and Tyga break up?

According to TMZ, Tyga and Avril Lavinge have broken up and it took place a couple of weeks ago. A source told the outlet that the break-up was mutual, and the exes have decided to be friends even after they split. The source revealed the reason behind the separation was that the relationship "ran its course."

Tyga and Avril were first linked together on February 19, 2023. They were spotted having dinner together at Nobu in Los Angeles. The rumors of the rapper and singer dating were confirmed when they were spotted kissing at the Paris Fashion Week. They also went to the Courrèges show together. Avril and Tyga were reportedly seen in Paris as they attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s party at Kuku restaurant.

Avril Lavinge’s split from Mod Sun

Before the singer started dating Tyga, she was romantically involved with rapper Mod Sun. The pair dated for almost a year and then got engaged in 2022. In February 2023, the fans were saddened to hear that the pair had called the engagement off.

A source revealed the reason behind their break up at the time. They disclosed, "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months. But are no longer together as a couple... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Mod Sun also publicly addressed the split with Avril Lavinge. On Instagram, the rapper wrote, "In one week my entire life completely changed… I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up and always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

Tyga’s dating history

Previously, Tyga has dated Kylie Jenner for four years, from 2014 to 2018. He also shares a child with Blac Chyna. Blac Chyna gave birth to their child in October 2012, and the pair decided to name their son King Cairo Stevenson.

Tyga and Black Chyna started dating in 2011. He got engaged to Blac Chyna in 2012. But the pair decided to go their separate ways in 2014.

