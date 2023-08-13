Why did Azealia Banks diss Rihanna and accuse A$AP Rocky for having ‘imposter syndrome’?

Azaelia Banks has never been fond of the music industry for long as we know. She has had a history of dissing some of the most prominent names in the music industry. Well, this time around, it seems like she chose war. Amid all the negativity that surrounds her image, the singer took to her Instagram to share her thoughts about Cardi B and how kind she was as a person. However, it seems like she does not have the same thoughts about Umbrella singer, Rihanna. Without taking ch of your time, here is what transpired between the two musicians.

Azealia disses Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

It might have been that she decided to diss a few industry-mates while she was taking the time out to praise some of them. In the same lane, Azealia chose Rihanna and ASAP Rocky to be the eye of her comments in the next story. The rapper wrote about Rihanna that “Lol thank god Rihanna is not smart enough to have snagged Relli.” In addition to this, she also added the name of American rapper ASAP Rocky to the story.

Commenting on his past, the artist wrote that “That’s the type of d**k you have to fight a b**ch in the streets for.” Continuing to this, she wrote that "I almost lost my mind. I had to cut him off. Cause that's the kind of d*** that will ruin your life." She ended the post with a bunch of laughing emojis.

What happened between them?

While these public comments seem to be coming out of the blue, they certainly come with a reason. The complicated stance between Rihanna and Azealia dates back to 2016 and the time when the two joined an online verbal spat over Banks releasing the first 90 seconds of a Rihanna song that was supposed to come out much later. Since then, Banks has been involved in mean-spirited ranting over social media. It has been many years since the matter closed. But it seems like Banks has not moved on from it whatsoever. It will be interesting to see what Rihanna has to say about the entire matter. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

ALSO READ: Rihanna posts new Fenty Beauty pictures amidst second pregnancy birth rumors, fans ask 'Where's your girl?'