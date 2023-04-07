Why did beauty mogul Huda Kattan apologize to Mina Hasan?

Huda Kattan faces heavy backlash for calling out a young beauty influencer.

Huda( instagram), Mina Hasan( instagram)
Huda Kattana and Mina Hasan

Beauty mogul and owner of Huda BeautyHuda Kattan is being criticized by fans for having “Mean girl energy” and being “aggressive” towards a Boston-based beauty influencer.

What happened between Huda Kattan and Mina Hasan?

Mina Hasan is a young beauty influencer who participated in a trend where people experimented with different color correctors to get their perfect shade and hide blemishes. Mina has 110,000 Instagram followers, and she was excited to hear from Huda’s team when she heard from them. Hasan said they messaged her, saying, “Hi beautiful! We absolutely love this post!! & we’d love your permission to share it on our social channels with full credit to you ofc. Please let us know if you’re happy for us to repost this.” 

Mina saw this as an opportunity to reach out to the millions of fans that Huda has. She was happy that a woman from a similar background as hers was appreciating her; Mina said, “I was so excited that someone at her level, who represents me as a Muslim and woman of colour in the beauty industry and is very established, would come to know about my existence and that I would get featured on such a large platform.”

Huda Kattan’s video faced backlash

Mina Hasan was assuming that Huda loved her take on the trend and would react to it positively. When Huda Kattan posted the video, Mina was taken aback to see that Huda actually criticized her in the video. People saw Huda’s reaction as harsh and aggressive. In the now-deleted video, Huda called out Mina for wasting a lot of products. “Girl, okay we do not need to use that much colour corrector. Actually the whole thing of colour-correcting is just to put a little bit of colour-corrector so that you don’t see any pigmentation anymore,” she continued.

Reacting to the video that Huda posted, Hasan admitted that she did not know it would be a negative video, especially one with a negative tone.  She also called Huda out by talking about her tone, “It clearly contradicted the connotation of the DM. There was a condescending tone and expressions that implied that I don’t know makeup.”

Huda Kattan apologises to Mina Hasan

After Mina posted a video about this situation, Kattan wasted no time in posting an apology video where she mentioned that she was sorry for her tone and miscommunication. She admitted her team's shortcomings by saying, “When I saw the video I was really upset. First of all, the message should not have said ‘repost’; it should have said ‘reaction.’” She further apologized by saying “Sometimes when you’re recording and you’re in the moment, you say things you don’t mean.” Huda also added, “I felt maybe I offended her technique, and that’s the last thing I want to do.” Huda mentioned how everyone has a different way of application, and she’s sorry from the bottom of her heart for the incident. 

Hasan later thanked Huda for the apology by saying that she appreciated the transparency she had shown. 

