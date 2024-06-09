Why Did Bebe Rexha Remove A Fan From Her Wisconsin Concert? Incident Explored

A year after the phone-throwing incident that left her with a black eye, Bebe Rexha ejected a concertgoer who threw an object at her. Rexha abruptly ended her performance of I'm Good (Blue) during a concert in Green Bay, Wisconsin, after a fan threw something at her.

The singer asked security to lead the male fan out of the building. She halted the music and ordered his removal, stating that he was interfering with the performance for everyone there. She highlighted the importance of avoiding similar incidents.

Bebe Rexha's concert incident

“If you want to hit me in the face, I had them press charges on the other guy. I would love to become richer, so go ahead honey,” Bebe said during the show.

She then informed the audience that police had to intervene to remove the individual from the scene. She requested confirmation that her communication had been received and expressed remorse over the need for such harsh measures.

She concluded by sending her remaining admirers love and genuinely apologizing to the audience. Donovan Rose, a TikTok user, videotaped the event and reported that several people were removed for throwing objects onto the stage.

Rexha's stage turmoil and redemption

The fan claimed in the comments that Bebe Rexha had not even noticed three water bottles or other objects that flew straight by her and might have struck her, her team, or the audience.

After the stoppage, Rexha promised the crowd that she would perform I'm Good (Blue) again. She said, "I didn't come all the way over here to not do that song right," saying, "We're leading from the front."

Advertisement

The pop singer reportedly sustained a black eye after being smacked in the forehead by a phone during a performance in New York in June 2023. After being detained, Nicholas Malvagna, the offender, was accused of assault. He acknowledged that he had thrown the phone, but he attributed it to a TikTok craze.

ALSO READ: Joe Jonas, Liam Hemsworth, Kylie Minogue And More Come Together To Watch Coldplay Perform In Greece; See HERE